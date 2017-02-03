Nurkic is expected to settle back into a bench role Friday against the Bucks, Chris Dempsey of The Denver Post reports.

Following a three-game absence due to a left hip flexor strain, Nikola Jokic has been cleared to play Friday and isn't expected to face a strict minute restriction, so look for him to take back his spot on the top unit, pushing Nurkic back to his normal bench role. Nurkic didn't do much during his three-game run as a starter, averaging 3.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists while shooting 20 percent from the field, so don't be surprised if he falls out of the rotation Friday. Nurkic logged a combined eight minutes in the previous three contests that Jokic had been available.