Nurkic offered nine points (4-8 FG, 1-4 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block over 24 minutes in Saturday's 121-97 loss to the Spurs.

Nurkic came off the bench but played more minutes than Nikola Jokic, who played just 15 while on the second game of a back-to-back. Despite the modest production, the nine points represented Nurkic's best scoring total over the last five games he's been active for, as he's managed double-digit scoring in just four games since the calendar year began.