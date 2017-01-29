Nurkic started at center and produced five points (2-4 FG, 1-1 FT) and four rebounds across 15 minutes in 123-112 win over the Suns.

With Nikola Jokic (hip) failing to make the trip to Phoenix, Nurkic had a big opportunity to reestablish himself as a regular rotation option for the Nuggets or at least elevate his trade value, but the 22-year-old didn't rise to the occasion. While his scoring and rebounding were solid enough, he ran into foul trouble and turned the ball over three times, prompting coach Michael Malone to lean more heavily on Kenneth Faried as a small-ball center. Jokic is expected to remain out Tuesday against the Lakers, and while the matchup will present a favorable bounce-back opportunity for Nurkic, his turnover-prone ways always put him at risk of getting a quick hook.