Nuggets' Jusuf Nurkic: Posts 12 points off bench in Saturday win
Nurkic posted 12 points (4-7 FG, 4-7 FT), five rebounds and three assists over 20 minutes in Saturday's 123-98 win over the Clippers.
The subject of significant trade rumors in recent days, Nurkic nevertheless saw a solid allotment of minutes off the bench Saturday and posted his fourth double-digit scoring effort in January. The third-year big man has certainly flashed enough upside to lend credibility to the notion that he could thrive in the right situtation elsewhere. For the time being, he appears to be destined to play out what could be his last few games in a Nuggets uniform coming off the bench behind Nikola Jokic and Kenneth Faried.
More News
-
Nuggets' Jusuf Nurkic: Expected to be moved by trade deadline•
-
Nuggets' Jusuf Nurkic: Sees playing time fall in move to bench Thursday•
-
Nuggets' Jusuf Nurkic: Will return to bench role Thursday•
-
Nuggets' Jusuf Nurkic: Double-doubles in start vs. Thunder•
-
Nuggets' Jusuf Nurkic: Will start Saturday•
-
Nuggets' Jusuf Nurkic: Scores 15 points in Monday's loss•