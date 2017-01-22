Nurkic posted 12 points (4-7 FG, 4-7 FT), five rebounds and three assists over 20 minutes in Saturday's 123-98 win over the Clippers.

The subject of significant trade rumors in recent days, Nurkic nevertheless saw a solid allotment of minutes off the bench Saturday and posted his fourth double-digit scoring effort in January. The third-year big man has certainly flashed enough upside to lend credibility to the notion that he could thrive in the right situtation elsewhere. For the time being, he appears to be destined to play out what could be his last few games in a Nuggets uniform coming off the bench behind Nikola Jokic and Kenneth Faried.