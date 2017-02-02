Nuggets' Jusuf Nurkic: Puts up just four points in start
Nurkic started at center and finished with four points (1-4 FG, 2-4 FT), three rebounds and three assists in 18 minutes Wednesday during a 119-99 loss to the Nuggets.
With star center Nikola Jokic (hip) resting, Nurkic started at center for the second consecutive game. He had another dreadful night from the field after scoring just five points in his first start on Saturday. While Nurkic started the game, the majority of Jokic's minutes went to power forwards Kenneth Faried and Wilson Chandler and Nurkic ended up with very little game impact. Jokic is game-to-game, and the earliest he could return would be Friday against the Bucks.
