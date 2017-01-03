Nurkic managed 15 points (6-8 FG, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, four assists, one steal, and one block across 21 minutes during the Nuggets' 127-119 loss to the Warriors on Monday.

Nurkic hadn't scored in double figures since Dec. 10, which coincidentally happens to be the last time he earned 20 minutes or more. Nurkic has gone for at least 10 points in 13 of the 15 games that he has played 20 minutes or more, with the two exceptions being a pair of eight-point performances. Meanwhile, Nurkic has hit double figures in only one of the 15 contests that he has been limited to less than 20 minutes.