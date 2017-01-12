Nuggets' Jusuf Nurkic: Will return to bench role Thursday
Nurkic will return to the bench for Thursday's game against the Pacers.
Nurkic drew the spot start on Saturday with Nikola Jokic sitting out with an illness, posting a solid 11-point, 10-rebound double-double. However, with Jokic back in the lineup and starting, Nurkic will return to a bench role and should see his minutes drop back near the upper-teens-to-low-20's after logging 26 on Saturday.
