Nurkic will return to the bench for Thursday's game against the Pacers.

Nurkic drew the spot start on Saturday with Nikola Jokic sitting out with an illness, posting a solid 11-point, 10-rebound double-double. However, with Jokic back in the lineup and starting, Nurkic will return to a bench role and should see his minutes drop back near the upper-teens-to-low-20's after logging 26 on Saturday.