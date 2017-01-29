Nurkic will start in Saturday's game against the Suns, Chris Dempsey of The Denver Post reports.

With Nikola Jokic (hip) out Saturday, Nurkic will have an opportunity to rejoin the starting five. In a stretch of five games from Dec. 30 to Jan 7., Nurkic saw 21.0 minutes and provided 10.2 points on 52.5 percent shooting, 6.2 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 1.2 steals per game. It seems likely that he'll provide similar numbers as a starter, and may see more minutes.