Nurkic will start Saturday's game against the Thunder, Chris Dempsey of the Denver Post reports.

Nikola Jokic (illness) will be held out of action, so Nurkic will slot in at center in his place. The start will likely be accompanied by a tangible increase in minutes, though both Darrell Arthur and Kenneth Faried could also benefit from Jokic's absence.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola