Nuggets' Kenneth Faried: Cleared to play Tuesday vs. Lakers

Faried (hamstring) has been cleared to play in Tuesday's game against the lakers, Chris Dempsey of The Denver Post reports.

Faried has dealt with a sore hamstring over the last few games, but continues to play through the injury and considering he logged 37 minutes during Saturday's tilt with the Suns, he shouldn't be limited. With Nikola Jokic (hip) still out, there's going to be some added minutes available in the frontcourt, which could mean another big workload Faried, barring any in-game setbacks with the hamstring.