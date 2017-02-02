Nuggets' Kenneth Faried: Cleared to play Wednesday

Faried (hamstring) will start at power forward for Wednesday's tilt with the Grizzlies, Harrison Wind of BSN Denver reports.

Faried came into the game with a probable designation, so this latest update was merely a confirmation of what we already expected. He'll remain in the starting lineup at power forward and could pick up a pretty big workload with Nikola Jokic (hip) still out. He's logged 37 and 28 minutes, respectively, in the last two games.