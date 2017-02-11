Nuggets' Kenneth Faried: Could miss next three games

Faried (ankle) may be sidelined for the Nuggets' final three games before the All-Star break, Chris Dempsey of The Denver Post reports.

Faried wasn't in uniform during Friday's win over the Knicks while recovering from a right ankle sprain that he sustained in the team's previous game Wednesday against the Hawks. Dempsey labeled Faried's sprain as "significant," so it appears safe to rule the power forward out for the second half of the Nuggets' road back-to-back set Saturday against the Cavaliers, though he'll likely still be considered day-to-day in advance of the following two home contests Monday against the Warriors and Wednesday against the Timberwolves before the break commences. In Faried's absence Friday, Darrell Arthur started at power forward, and some combination of Arthur, Wilson Chandler and Juan Hernangomez figure to replace the injured big man's minutes until he's able to play again.