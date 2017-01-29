Nuggets' Kenneth Faried: Double-doubles in Saturday victory

Faried (hamstring) went for 21 points (6-9 FG, 9-11 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks over 37 minutes in Saturday's 123-112 win over the Suns.

Faried was outstanding despite still battling his ongoing hamstring soreness, posting his first double-double since back on Dec. 20 against the Clippers. The 27-year-old has shot between 50.0 and 66.7 percent in the last three games, and has been over the former mark in seven of the 10 January contests he's played in.

