Nuggets' Kenneth Faried: Double-doubles in Saturday victory
Faried (hamstring) went for 21 points (6-9 FG, 9-11 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks over 37 minutes in Saturday's 123-112 win over the Suns.
Faried was outstanding despite still battling his ongoing hamstring soreness, posting his first double-double since back on Dec. 20 against the Clippers. The 27-year-old has shot between 50.0 and 66.7 percent in the last three games, and has been over the former mark in seven of the 10 January contests he's played in.
