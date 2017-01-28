Nuggets' Kenneth Faried: Expected to play Saturday vs. Suns

Faried is dealing with a hamstring soreness, and is listed as probable for Saturday's matchup against the Suns, Harrison Wind of BSNDenver.com reports.

This is the first time Faried has popped up on the injury report with this injury. He presumably sustained it in Thursday's win over the Suns. The issue does not appear to be serious however, and with Nikola Jokic already ruled out Faried figures to be in line for a relatively health workload should he not suffer any setbacks heading into the evening.