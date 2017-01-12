Nuggets' Kenneth Faried: Expected to play Thursday

Faried (illness) is expected to play Thursday against the Pacers, Chris Dempsey of the Denver Post reports.

Faried has been battling an illness over the past few days, but as of Thursday's morning he's considered probable to take the floor for the early, 3 PM ET tip in London, England. Expect Faried to play his usual role off the bench, and he should be well-rested, having last played Saturday in Oklahoma City.