Nuggets' Kenneth Faried: Expects to play Friday vs. Bucks

Faried (hamstring) is expected to play in Friday's matchup with the Bucks, Harrison Wind of BSN Denver reports.

Faried played through his hamstring injury on Wednesday and was able to record 11 points and 11 rebounds in 27 minutes of action. It would be a surprise to see him held out against Milwaukee. With Nikola Jokic (hip) still day-to-day, Faried could continue to see an increased minute load on Friday.