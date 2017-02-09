Nuggets' Kenneth Faried: Leaves Wednesday's game with sprained ankle

Faried suffered a sprained right ankle during the first half of Wednesday's game against the Hawks and will not return, Chris Dempsey of the Denver Post reports.

Faried had an X-ray performed on the ankle after going to the locker room, which came back negative, so it appears he's avoided anything serious. That said, the Nuggets likely won't provide an update on his availability moving forward until after the game, so for now, he can be considered questionable for Friday's game against the Knicks. Faried ended up playing just 10 minutes prior to the injury, posting one point (0-2 FG, 1-2 FT), two rebounds and an assist.