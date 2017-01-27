Nuggets' Kenneth Faried: Manages 15 points in Thursday win

Faried went for 15 points (5-8 FG, 5-5 FT), six rebounds and one steal over 21 minutes in Thursday's 127-120 win over the Suns.

The energetic big man was highly efficient during his relatively brief time on the court, posting his third double-digit scoring effort in the last four games. Faried served as an excellent complementary offensive presence on a night when Nikola Jokic and Danilo Gallinari combined for 54 points, and he's enjoying his best offensive month of the season overall. Factoring in Thursday's production, the six-year veteran is now averaging 11.4 points on 66.2 percent shooting over the nine January games he's participated in.