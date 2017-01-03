Nuggets' Kenneth Faried: Out Monday vs. Golden State

Faried (back) has been ruled out of Monday's game against the Warriors, Chris Dempsey of The Denver Post reports.

Faried came into Monday listed as questionable with lower-back soreness but he'll ultimately be missing his first game of the season due to injury. He previously received a DNP-CD on Dec. 8 against Washington. In his absence, Nikola Jokic, Jusuf Nurkic, and Juan Hernangomez will absorb the added minutes.