Nuggets' Kenneth Faried: Out Monday vs. Warriors

Faried (ankle) has been ruled out for Monday's tilt with the Warriors, Harrison Wind of BSNDenver.com reports.

Faried will miss his third straight contest due to an ankle sprain. Wilson Chandler (illness) has yet to be cleared for the game and the Nuggets traded away Jusuf Nurkic on Sunday, which could leave the Nuggets extra thin in the frontcourt. It seems increasingly likely that the team will choose to keep Faried sidelined until the All-Star break, but look for more updates to come later in the week. Expect Darrell Arthur to see expanded reps Monday in Faried's absence.