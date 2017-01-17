Nuggets' Kenneth Faried: Plays season-high 33 minutes vs. Magic

Faried registered 20 points (10-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt), five rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block across 33 minutes during a 125-112 win against the Magic on Monday.

Faried returned to the starting lineup at power forward after he had come off the bench in the last two games and received a season-high 33 minutes. He also posted his highest point total since he scored 25 on Dec. 17 against the Knicks. Monday's game marked just the third time this season Faried has received at least 30 minutes. After two straight solid performances, we'll see if he can keep up the good play against the Lakers on Tuesday.