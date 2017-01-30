Nuggets' Kenneth Faried: Probable for Tuesday vs. Lakers

Faried (hamstring) is listed as probable for Tuesday's matchup with the Lakers.

Faried was also dealing with some soreness in his hamstring prior to Saturday's matchup with the Suns, but ended up play 37 minutes, so the injury obviously didn't cause him any issues. As long as the discomfort doesn't intensify, Faried seems a safe bet to take the floor again Tuesday and with Nikola Jokic (hip) set to miss a second straight game, Faried could be in line for another huge workload.