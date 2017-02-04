Nuggets' Kenneth Faried: Probable Saturday vs. Spurs
The Nuggets have listed Faried (hamstring) as probable for Saturday's game versus the Spurs, Adam Mares of DenverStiffs.com reports.
Faried has been dealing with a lingering hamstring issue, but appears on track to play again Saturday. He has tallied four straight double-doubles, and figures to see a relatively heavy workload Saturday with backup power forward Darrell Arthur ruled out. Should he suffer a setback and not take the court, Juan Hernangomez and Johnny O'Bryant figure to be the prime benefactors in terms of extra minutes.
