Nuggets' Kenneth Faried: Probable Saturday vs. Spurs

The Nuggets have listed Faried (hamstring) as probable for Saturday's game versus the Spurs, Adam Mares of DenverStiffs.com reports.

Faried has been dealing with a lingering hamstring issue, but appears on track to play again Saturday. He has tallied four straight double-doubles, and figures to see a relatively heavy workload Saturday with backup power forward Darrell Arthur ruled out. Should he suffer a setback and not take the court, Juan Hernangomez and Johnny O'Bryant figure to be the prime benefactors in terms of extra minutes.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola