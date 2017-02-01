Nuggets' Kenneth Faried: Probable Wednesday vs. Grizzlies
Faried (hamstring) is listed as probable for Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies, Harrison Wind of BSN Denver reports.
Faried's sore left hamstring has kept him on the injury report ahead of each of the last three games, but he turned in double-doubles in the previous two contests while facing no minute restrictions. With Nikola Jokic (hip) still out, look for coach Michael Malone to lean heavily on Faried once again Wednesday, assuming he's ultimately cleared to play.
