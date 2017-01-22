Nuggets' Kenneth Faried: Provides 13 points in Saturday win
Faried offered 13 points (5-7 FG, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds and two assists over 24 minutes in Saturday's 123-98 victory over the Clippers.
Faried bounced back from a five-point night on Thursday versus the Spurs to tally his fourth double-digit scoring outing over the last five games. The 27-year-old appears set to remain in the starting lineup for the time being, as he and Nikola Jokic continue to work well together in the frontcourt on the majority of nights. Faried has seen 24 to 33 minutes in the last four contests, while shooting at least 71 percent in three of those games.
