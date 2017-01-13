Nuggets' Kenneth Faried: Provides 15 points, nine boards off bench

Faried (illness) tallied 15 points (6-8 FG, 3-3 FT), nine rebounds, one block and one steal across 16 minutes in a 140-112 win over the Pacers on Thursday.

Faried's status for the London showcase game was in some peril after an illness prevented him from practicing Wednesday, but he quelled any concern about his health with an excellent outing off the bench in the blowout win. He turned in his first double-digit scoring effort since Dec. 20, and provided one of the top highlights in the game with an alley-oop dunk in the fourth quarter. It's worth noting that the Nuggets were without Darrell Arthur (lower leg) for this one, so Faried isn't necessarily a safe bet to see this much run if Arthur is healthy for the team's next game Monday against the Magic.