Nuggets' Kenneth Faried: Questionable for Monday
Faried (back) is considered questionable for Monday's game against the Warriors, Harrison Wind of BSN Denver reports.
Faried is dealing with pain in his lower back, so his minutes may be slightly limited if he's ultimately able to play Monday. This would allow for Wilson Chandler and Nikola Jokic to potentially see expanded roles in the Nuggets' frontcourt.
