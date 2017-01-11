Nuggets' Kenneth Faried: Questionable for Thursday with illness
Faried is questionable for Thursday's game with the Pacers due to an illness, Chris Dempsey of the Denver Post reports.
Faried just returned from a back injury on Saturday, notching four points, 10 rebounds, and one assist in 19 minutes. If Faried cannot play Thursday, it's likely that Darrell Arthur and Juan Hernangomez would see an increase in playing time.
