Nuggets' Kenneth Faried: Questionable Monday for personal matter

Faried is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Mavericks due to personal reasons, Harrison Wind of BSN Denver reports.

The specifics behind Faried's questionable designation aren't known, so it appears the Nuggets won't known his availability until closer to game time. If Faried -- who saw a four-game double-double streak end in Saturday's blowout loss to the Spurs -- ends up sitting out, Darrell Arthur and Juan Hernangomez would be the most likely beneficiaries of increased playing time.