Nuggets' Kenneth Faried: Questionable Monday for personal reasons

Faried is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Mavericks for personal reasons, Harrison Wind of BSN Denver reports.

The specifics behind Faried's questionable tag are not yet known, so it is likely he'll be a true game-time decision depending on what those personal reasons are. If Faried is ruled out for Monday's contest, Darrell Arthur would be the most likely candidate to get the start with Juan Hernangomez likely seeing an increase in minutes off the bench.