Nuggets' Kenneth Faried: Questionable Monday vs. Warriors

Faried is nursing a sore lower back and is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Warriors, Harrison Wind of BSN Denver reports.

The Nuggets will check back on Faried's condition closer to game time, but even if he's cleared to play Monday, coach Michael Malone may look to limit the big man's playing time. Faried had seen only 12 minutes -- his lowest total in the last five games -- during Friday's loss to the 76ers, as Malone looked to make room in the rotation for Jusuf Nurkic.