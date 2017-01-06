Nuggets' Kenneth Faried: Questionable Saturday vs. Thunder

Faried (back) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Thunder, Harrison Wind of BSN Denver reports.

Faried has sat out the Nuggets' last three games with lower-back soreness, but was a full participant in practice Friday, suggesting a return Saturday is a real possibility. The Nuggets won't offer a clearer update on Faried's status until after they evaluate him in their morning shootaround Saturday, but if the big man is cleared to return, Darrell Arthur (knee) and Jusuf Nurkic could be forced to surrender a few minute apiece.