Nuggets' Kenneth Faried: Questionable Thursday vs. Spurs
Faried (back) is considered questionable for Thursday's game against the Spurs, Harrison Wind of BSN Denver reports.
Faried has missed each of the last two games with lingering soreness in his lower back, and the Nuggets will wait until shootaround Thursday to issue an update. In the event Faried is held out again, Darrell Arthur and Jusuf Nurkic would be in line for increased roles off the bench.
