Nuggets' Kenneth Faried: Questionable Thursday with illness

Faried didn't practice Wednesday and is listed as questionable for Thursday's game with the Pacers due to an illness, Chris Dempsey of The Denver Post reports.

Faried returned from a three-game absence Saturday against the Thunder due to a back injury, notching four points, 10 rebounds, and one assist in 19 minutes in his return. It sounds like his back is feeling fine, but if Faried remains under the weather heading into the 3:00 p.m. ET start time for Thursday's game, the Nuggets could opt to hold him out. Darrell Arthur and Jusuf Nurkic would benefit the most if Faried was held out.