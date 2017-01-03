Nuggets' Kenneth Faried: Questionable to play Tuesday
Faried (back) is considered questionable to play Tuesday against the Kings, Harrison Wind of BSN Denver reports.
A sore back kept Faried out of action Monday against the Warriors, but the Nuggets will wait to see how he feels closer to game-time before making a call on his status for Tuesday's contest. If Faried is ultimately held out, Jusuf Nurkic, Nikola Jokic and Wilson Chandler could each see slight bumps in minutes.
