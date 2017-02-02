Nuggets' Kenneth Faried: Registers double double in loss

Faried posted 11 points (5-6 FG, 1-1 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist and one steal in 27 minutes Wednesday during a 119-99 loss to the Grizzlies.

Despite a sore left hamstring, Faried looked spry against Memphis, recording his third double double in a row. He played just 27 minutes, but would probably have played more if not for getting into foul trouble (Faried finished with five fouls). Nikola Jokic (hip) is still considered day-to-day, so if he sits expect Faried to have another big game against the Bucks. Faried will receive more defensive attention, but will also have more responsibility to anchor his team in the paint.

