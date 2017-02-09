Nuggets' Kenneth Faried: Ruled out Friday vs. Knicks

Faried (ankle) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Knicks, Harrison Wind of BSN Denver reports.

Faried was forced from Wednesday's game against the Hawks after rolling the ankle and despite an X-ray coming back negative, the Nuggets are going to play it safe with their big man. He'll sit out Friday against the Knicks, with his next opportunity to take the court on Saturday against the Cavaliers. With Faried sidelined, the Nuggets will likely shift Wilson Chandler to power forward and push Will Barton into the starting lineup at small forward, although an official lineup as yet to be announced.