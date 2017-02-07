Nuggets' Kenneth Faried: Ruled out Monday vs. Mavericks

Faried (personal) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Mavericks, Adam Mares of DenverStiffs.com reports.

The good news for the Nuggets is that this isn't injury related, so it likely won't keep Faried on the sidelines for long. He likely has a decent shot at returning for Wednesday's tilt with the Hawks, but we should see an updated status following Tuesday's practice session. With Faried out, Wilson Chandler, Darrell Arthur and Juan Hernangomez could all pick up extra minutes in the frontcourt.