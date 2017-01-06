Nuggets' Kenneth Faried: Ruled out Thursday vs. Spurs

Faried (back) will sit out Thursday's tilt with the Spurs, Harrison Wind of BSN Denver reports.

Faried is in line to miss his third straight game, as his lower back is still giving him some discomfort. Coach Michael Malone acknowledged Faried could be available by Saturday against the Thunder, although he should be considered questionable for now. That said, Faried's absence Thursday should open some extra minutes for Darrell Arthur and Jusuf Nurkic off the bench in the frontcourt.