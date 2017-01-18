Nuggets' Kenneth Faried: Scores 20 points in second straight start

Faried scored 20 points (9-10 FG, 2-4 FT) to go along with seven rebounds, two assists and one steal in 30 minutes of action during Tuesday's 127-121 victory over the Lakers.

Making his second straight start, Faried produced a similarly effective performance, reaching the 20-point mark again to give him four such games this season. The Nuggets, who have now won three straight, could stick with a similar starting frontcourt for the time being. Though Faried's rebounding totals could take a hit while playing alongside the surging Nikola Jokic, he seems to have taken well to his reinsertion into the first unit and could be a solid fantasy asset until things change again.