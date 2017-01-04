Nuggets' Kenneth Faried: To remain sidelined Tuesday
Faried (back) won't play during Tuesday's game against the Kings, Harrison Wind of BSN Denver reports.
It was recently reported that Faried was unlikely to play, so this is merely a confirmation that he'll remain sidelined Tuesday. With the back injury being listed as soreness, it shouldn't be an extended absence for Faried, but for now, consider him questionable for Thursday's game against the Spurs as well. Jusuf Nurkic, Nikola Jokic and Wilson Chandler should take on the majority of the minutes made available by Faried's absence.
