Nuggets' Kenneth Faried: Turns in double-double off bench Tuesday

Faried finished with 15 points (5-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist and one steal across 27 minutes in a 119-102 loss to the Clippers on Tuesday.

Faried lost out on playing time in the front end of the back-to-back set Monday against the Mavericks while coach Michael Malone rode his starters heavily, but with the Nuggets trailing by double digits at halftime Tuesday, four bench players cleared the 20-minute mark. Will Barton (22 points) and Faried both capitalized on the opportunity, with the latter claiming his sixth double-double of the campaign. Faried has averaged a respectable 12.0 points and 6.7 rebounds in 20.7 minutes per game over his last six appearances, but the volatile nature of Malone's rotation makes it virtually impossible to predict how many minutes he'll receive on a given night. Expect lots of crests and troughs with his production throughout the season.