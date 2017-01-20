Nuggets' Kenneth Faried: Underwhelms on scoreboard in Thursday loss

Faried totaled five points (2-7 FG, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds and an assist over 25 minutes in Thursday's 118-104 loss to the Spurs.

The sixth-year pro's production took a rather drastic downturn after a three-game stretch during which he'd averaged 18.3 points and 7.0 rebounds on 83.3 percent shooting. Faried had significant trouble finding the net Thursday, as his 28.6 percent success rate from the floor was his lowest since way back on Nov. 5 versus the Pistons. The 27-year-old has been shuffled in and out of the starting five this season, but has generally produced when given sufficient minutes on either the first or second units. Despite the underwhelming performance Thursday, Faried sports solid averages of 12.8 points, 8.0 rebounds and 1.2 assists in the five January games he's been a part of.