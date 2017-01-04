Nuggets' Kenneth Faried: Unlikely to play Tuesday

Faried (back) is unlikely to play Tuesday versus the Kings, Harrison Wind of BSN Denver reports.

Faried was held out of Monday's tilt with the Warriors due to a sore back and it sounds as if he's still dealing with some lingering discomfort. He has yet to be officially ruled out, so we should see another update on his status in the near future. That said, at this point, all indications point towards Faried missing a second consecutive game. Jusuf Nurkic, Nikola Jokic and Wilson Chandler would likely be the main beneficiaries in playing time.