Nuggets' Kenneth Faried: Will play Saturday vs. Suns

Faried (hamstring) will play Saturday against the Suns, Chris Dempsey of The Denver Post reports.

Faried has been battling hamstring soreness, but hasn't missed any time as a result. He's found his stride over the Nuggets' past seven games, providing 12.0 points on 67.3 percent shooting to go along with 6.1 rebounds across 25.0 minutes per game.