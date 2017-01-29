Nuggets' Kenneth Faried: Will play Saturday vs. Suns
Faried (hamstring) will play Saturday against the Suns, Chris Dempsey of The Denver Post reports.
Faried has been battling hamstring soreness, but hasn't missed any time as a result. He's found his stride over the Nuggets' past seven games, providing 12.0 points on 67.3 percent shooting to go along with 6.1 rebounds across 25.0 minutes per game.
More News
-
Nuggets' Kenneth Faried: Expected to play Saturday vs. Suns•
-
Nuggets' Kenneth Faried: Manages 15 points in Thursday win•
-
Nuggets' Kenneth Faried: Provides 13 points in Saturday win•
-
Nuggets' Kenneth Faried: Underwhelms on scoreboard in Thursday loss•
-
Nuggets' Kenneth Faried: Scores 20 points in second straight start•
-
Nuggets' Kenneth Faried: Plays season-high 33 minutes vs. Magic•