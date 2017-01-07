Nuggets' Kenneth Faried: Will play Saturday vs. Thunder
Faried (back) is set to play in Saturday's matchup against the Thunder, Chris Dempsey of The Denver Post reports.
After missing the previous three games, Faried was originally listed as questionable for Saturday's contest. However, he was able to participate in Friday's practice, and subsequently Saturday morning's shootaround, thus he figures to resume his usual workload in Saturday's game.
