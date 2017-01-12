Nuggets' Kenneth Faried: Will play Thursday vs. Pacers

Faried (illness) has been cleared to play in Thursday's game against the Pacers, Harrison Wind of BSN Denver reports.

Faried was held out of Wednesday's practice with an illness, but didn't miss any game action and will again be available to play on Thursday versus the Pacers. He's recently come off the bench for the Nuggets, but with Darrell Arthur (illness) ruled out, there's a chance he enters the starting five at power forward, although Wilson Chandler could also be a candidate to take over as well. Even if he remains in a bench role, Faried should still see a slightly bigger role in the frontcourt.