Nuggets' Kenneth Faried: Will start at power forward Monday

Faried will start at power forward for Monday's matchup with the Magic, Harrison Wind of BSN Denver reports.

Faried has been operating in a bench role over the last two games, after missing the previous three contests with an illness. He's been fairly efficient in limited minutes and his strong play of late earns him a promotion to the starting five Monday. Look for Faried to potentially see an uptick in playing time after logging 16 and 19 minutes, respectively, over the Nuggets' last two games, while Wilson Chandler, who heads to the bench in the corresponding move, could see a slight reduction in his role.