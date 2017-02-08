Nuggets' Kenneth Faried: Will start at power forward Wednesday

Faried (personal) has rejoined the team and will start at power forward Wednesday against the Hawks, Harrison Wind of BSN Denver reports.

Faried missed Monday's win over the Mavericks due to a death in the family, but he'll return to action Wednesday and take back his usual spot in the starting five. Through three February games, Faried is averaging 11.3 points (on 76.5% shooting) and 8.7 rebounds in 22.3 minutes per game.