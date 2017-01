Beasley was recalled Sunday from the D-League's Sioux Falls Skyforce, Chris Dempsey of The Denver Post reports.

Beasley was with the Skyforce for a two-game stint on Friday and Saturday, posting averages of 18.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists over 26.0 minutes between the two contests. He'll rejoin the big club ahead of Thursday's matchup with the Pacers, but considering he's see action in just one of the Nuggets' last 18 games, there's a good chance he doesn't leave the bench.